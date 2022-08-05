‘Spectacular!’ Queen Letizia ‘looks like a goddess’ in £370 off-shoulder gown in Mallorca





Queen Letizia of Spain, 49, stepped out with her husband King Felipe, 54, in Mallorca on Thursday evening. The Queen looked mesmerising in an off-the-shoulder floor-length gown as she attended a reception for the Authorities of the Balearic Islands. The couple also attended a reception of the Balearic Society.

What did Queen Letizia wear? The Spanish monarch opted for an 'Aryana maxi dress' from Charo Ruiz Ibiza. The dress is a new purchase for Letizia at 439 Euros, or roughly £370. The description on the website says: "Our Aryana dress with its shirred bodice and sweetheart neckline is such a flattering shape.

"The flexible bodice is comfortable and breathable. "The adjustable sleeves compliment the long skirt that's traced through the front with pretty buttons lined in the same material. "For a versatile touch, wear it open over our Bianca Culotte." The dress is off-the-shoulder with short sleeves and a leg slit to add some exciting elements to the dress.

It comes in three different sets of colours, but Letizia opted for 'Terracota Barbary Print', which is red with a green and yellow pattern. Letizia paired the dress with a pair of orange wedges from Calzados Picon. These were another new purchase for Letizia who looked great in the orange ankle wrap espadrilles wedges. Known as the 'Letizia' wedges from Calzados Picon, they were on sale for 58.50 Euros, or roughly £50.

The gold-plated earrings were in the shape of little tree twigs. Royal fans took to social media to praise Letizia’s style. Instagram user @alison-lou said: “She looks like a goddess.” Similarly, @aofipusarelli added: “Elegant and sexy, love that.” Another fan, Erica Payne wrote: “Holy smokes! She looks spectacular!”