Spring Hill lung transplant patient fighting for insurance reimbursement

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Ed York turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he and his wife said their insurance company suddenly stopped reimbursing them for travel expenses.

They have documentation to prove that the coverage has not changed but say they get the runaround about the getting reimbursed.

“What so frustrating is we’ve done it for two years, and then it just stopped,” Ed York said.

Ed received a double lung transplant in 2018 and said he must travel frequently for treatment at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His insurance allows up to $10,000 travel-related reimbursement through his WellCare Advantage Plan.

Since 2018, they’ve been reimbursed and have about $2,500 left of the $10,000 they could receive, they said. But they have more than $1,000 left unpaid.

Jill said she has gotten the runaround and was told my a new third-party company that the processing method has changed. Jill said she wasn’t notified and is owned the $1,000.

A spokesperson for that third-party, Modivcare sent this statement:

“Modivcare takes matters like this very seriously and is looking into this situation. We are coordinating with our business client and a Modivcare Care Team member is reaching out to this individual to learn more about their experience with our services.”