Susie Dent leaves Jimmy Carr speechless with unscripted jibe ‘Fake teeth!’

Language expert and Countdown presenter Susie Dent couldn’t help retaliating after presenter Jimmy Carr’s dark introduction on this week’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. This week on the Channel 4 panel show, comedians Alan Carr and Harriet Kemsley took on Jonathan Ross and Maisie Adam, but it was Susie’s comeback which left Jimmy gobsmacked.

Susie made a rather rude jab at Jimmy’s appearance on this week’s edition of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Jimmy introduced Dictionary Corner, this time featuring deadpan comic Huge Davies, with a mean-spirited joke at Susie’s expense.

“Fun fact, you can ask Alexa what Susie Dent’s word of the day is, and Alexa will automatically call the Samaritans for you,” he said.

Jimmy’s co-presenter chuckled appreciatively at his introduction and managed to hit back at the host when he asked for Susie’s weekly fun fact.

