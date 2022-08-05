U.S. Treasury yields slightly higher ahead of key jobs report

Investors are closely monitoring the health of the U.S. economy after recent numbers showed a second consecutive negative gross domestic product reading.

As a result, upcoming data releases related to the labor market will be highly anticipated by many money managers.

Nonfarm payrolls data will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, alongside unemployment and average hourly wage numbers.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin is scheduled to deliver remarks at 8 a.m. ET on Friday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday said the Federal Reserve plans to keep raising interest rates into 2023, in another sign that the central bank does not yet see an economic recession.