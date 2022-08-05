When a car rides into the metaverse

Car launches are usually a predictable affair—large pulsating stage, boisterous dealers, preening hosts and hostesses, and then the star of the show itself, a gleaming new car. The Volvo launch last week of its latest electric car was quite different, however: it was actually launched in the metaverse! Now, I have had a soft spot for Volvo since it was granted Patent Number 3043625 for its three-point seatbelt and it decided to open-source the invention to every car company, thus shunning the billions it could have earned, and saving millions of road accident lives in the process. So, what was this remarkable company doing in the latest tech buzzword, rather than being in the real world where it presumably belongs?
