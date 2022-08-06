Activision Forced to Upset Call of Duty Fans by Removing a Controversial Skin From its Games

In a recent tweet by a Call of Duty insider, it was confirmed that Activision is not going to add the Samoyed skin. This lead many fans to think that the game was actually planning on stealing the skin. But comments verify why this is just a stretch from the fans.

Call of Duty is one of the most selling gaming franchises of all time. With its thrilling and fast-paced shooting gameplay, it has gained a fan base like no other. But with so many people playing the game, building a different identity is difficult. Thus, the concept of skins and upgrades is always available to fans. The issue arises when a particular skin brings controversy to the developers.

Call of Duty apologizes to Samoyed skin artist

Recently, Call of Duty was taken up in a controversy where they were accused of using a skin design to promote their ‘Mercenaries of Fortune’ update. The Loyal Samoyed skin, also known as the dog/wolf skin, was actually designed by concept artist Saillin.

Now, they have officially issued a statement apologizing on the matter. The official statement reads, “We have the utmost respect for creativity and content creation. We love the Loyal Samoyed, but regrettably we erred in our process and have removed this imagery from the game. We apologize for the misstep.”

This statement was then taken to Twitter by an insider, after which fans started flooding the comments by giving their views about the decision. Many thought that removing the skin was not necessary and that giving proper compensation to the artist would have been enough.

Why are fans debating?

There are a few reasons why fans are still debating about skin. Most of which is the addition of animal skin in a shooter game. Making fans think that it actually promotes animal cruelty among players.

Many others think that animal skins in a game like Call of Duty actually takes away its genuineness. As the game franchise is mostly based on wars and battles, adding an animal skin will actually make it look a bit absurd.

The actual point that should be kept in mind is that Activision did not launch the skin by themselves. Many hackers hacked into the COD marketplace and extracted the code to bring it to the game. Thus, blaming the developers for the mistake was a stretch for some fans.

Whatever the cause, it is for sure that many fans actually loved the idea of having the skin in the game, but are now a bit upset about it.

What do you think about the skin? Was taking it out of the game necessary? Let us know in the comments below.