Actor Anne Heche Was In “Critical Condition” After Crashing Her Car Into A House And Sparking A Fire


The LAFD said there was one adult woman inside the home at the time of the crash, but was amazingly spared from any injuries because she was in the rear of the residence.

A source told CNN on Saturday that Heche was in the ICU with “severe burns.”

“Anne is in the ICU, she’s lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash,” the source said.

The woman inside the house, who survived the crash, told Rolling Stone, “I’m OK, my dogs are OK, and my turtle is OK, but everything else is gone, and I’m a fucking wreck.”

As of Saturday morning, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

A video obtained by CBSLA showed Heche’s car speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before the crash.



