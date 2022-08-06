Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to marriage plans amid relationship rumours with Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s alleged relationship rumours have been the talk of the town ever since Karan Johar hinted that something is going between the duo.

During Ananya’s appearance in his talk show, Koffee with Karan episode 4, Karan said that something is going on between Aditya and Anaya.

Even though Ananya remained silent on the rumours, she did say, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

Amid the relationship rumours, Aditya Roy Kapur has opened up about his views on marriage and his future plans.

Speaking to E-times, Aditya said, “I absolutely believe in marriage. If it happens, it happens. It’s not something I am trying to manifest. I take each day as it comes so if marriage is to happen, it will happen. I have no concrete plans as of now and that’s for sure.”

Aditya also revealed that he loves spending time with family, playing my guitar, playing a sport and travelling as these things give him peace.

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. He has Jungleland, Gumraah along with Mrunal Thakur in the pipeline.

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is also a part of Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.