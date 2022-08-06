Attend A Metaverse Job Fair In VR Later This Month – VRScout

Connect with immersive technology professionals in VR via Mozilla Hubs.

Interested in working in the field of immersive technology? Then you’ll definitely want to check out Active Replica’s inaugural XR Career and Opportunity Fair, a virtual job fair taking place later this month in the metaverse.

Those interested can attend the limited-time event in VR using Mozilla Hubs. The platform is powered by WebVR, which means you don’t need to download any additional software in order to use it.

All you need is a VR headset capable of supporting a WebVR-compatible web browser such as Mozilla Firefox. Those without a VR headset can also attend via desktop or mobile.

Developed in partnership with Constellation, the metaverse job fair will be accessible to the public from August 25th to the 26th. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly with immersive technology professionals from leading British Columbian organizations about potential jobs, internships, grants, scholarships, and various other opportunities.

Are you an organization in need of new talent? Company’s who register for a spot before August 20th will receive a custom virtual booth featuring integrated graphics.

“Whether you’re a recent graduate, more established in your career, or have a project in mind and want to start building a team, this is your chance to connect with emerging technology professionals while experiencing first-hand how the industry hires today,” says the official event page.

For more information on the event visit here.

Image Credit: Active Replica