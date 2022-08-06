Aussie gamer girl Madeline Watson beats men at Call of Duty

A young Australian gamer who has more than half a million TikTok followers has revealed how men react when they realise they’ve been defeated by a woman in Call Of Duty.

Madeline Watson, from Adelaide, who’s known as ‘JustMaddyx’ online, has been a full-time Twitch streamer since 2020 and in her first year made nearly $70,000.

The 24-year-old said most people don’t expect women to be gamers in the male-dominated industry – but she doesn’t take any vile comments from men personally.

‘I have a thick skin and find it funny most of the time, but sometimes I bite back,’ she told FEMAIL.

The young streamer said she’s both a nerdy and girly because she enjoys wearing nice clothes, going to the hair salon, getting her nails done – and gaming.

Young Australian gamer Madeline Watson (pictured) has more than 559,000 TikTok followers and has shared how men react when they realise she’s a female gamer

Maddy exposed some of the comments she’s received from players of the opposite sex while sharing videos to her 559,000 TikTok followers.

‘The typical comment is “go back to the kitchen” because people think this [gaming] is just a man’s thing to do,’ Maddy said.

After hearing the ‘kitchen joke’ one too many times, Maddy snapped at one male gamer.

‘If people are going to throw the kitchen joke out there, shouldn’t you by mowing the lawn? It’s overgrown – just like your p**es,’ she said in a viral video.

Maddy said she ‘doesn’t really care’ what other say to her and it doesn’t impact her.

‘A lot of people are supportive, but some can be rude and likely would never say anything in person.

‘Their reactions are always good and makes for funny content.’

Another male gamer recently lost it when he realised he was losing a game of Call Of Duty to a woman.

‘You’re not f***ing good Maddy. You’re just a girl and I hope you f***ing…,’ the furious male gamer said, before Maddy interjected.

‘Wow, that’s pretty toxic bro. You sound kind of mad.’

‘Make me a sandwich you b****,’ the man fumed.

Maddy replied: ‘You wish bro, you f***ing wish.’

‘The typical comment is ‘go back to the kitchen’ because people think this [gaming] is just a man’s thing to do,’ Maddy said, adding that she ‘doesn’t really care’ what other say to her and it doesn’t mentally impact her

Maddy grew up playing games with her brothers – including Pokémon, Animal Crossing, Game Boy and Mario Kart – and is also a competitive person.

During her childhood Maddy used to play with action figures – not Barbie dolls – and describes herself as a ‘tomboy’.

For the young Twitch streamer, video games are help her escape from reality and has help her cope mentally.

Today Maddy mainly plays multi-player PC games – her favourite being Call of Duty – but also dabbles into Apex, The Sims and Tarkov.

She prefers playing PC games due to the high quality for the video content.

‘I’ve always enjoyed gaming for as long as I can remember and started out playing Game Boy,’ Maddy said. Being a full-time online streamer isn’t all fun and games – it requires hours if work seated at the desk

Being a full-time online streamer isn’t all fun and games – it requires hours if work seated at the desk.

Maddy streams for a minimum of four hours and can continue for up to 12 hours at a time. On one occasion she was up until 6am.

‘The most difficult part of this career is not having a stable sleep schedule, which can take a mental toll and be exhausting sometimes,’ she said.

A home gaming setup can quickly add up to hundreds if not thousands of dollars in equipment.

Majority of her friends know about her online success and she’s been able to meet new gaming friends from around the world

Prior to gaming full-time, Maddy used to work at Telstra and enrolled in a beauty course which Covid ‘ruined’.

‘I had to practice on other people but couldn’t because of Covid so I chose not to continue,’ she said.

Today Maddy lives out of home and is able to fully support herself from her gaming income.

The majority of her mates know about her success and she’s been able to meet new gaming friends from around the world.

What does Maddy do as a video game streamer? Maddy starts her day with a morning coffee and feeds her two pets She then does her content work by responds to messages, emails and plans the content she’s going to make that day Next, she’ll do her makeup and record or edit any videos as needed for TikTok and YouTube The videos are then uploaded Her Twitch streaming videos often start in the afternoon or night for a minimum of four hours

When asked how others can get into gaming and Twitch streaming, Maddy recommends simply ‘giving it a crack’ and making sure you have a decent setup.

‘There’s no reason why you wouldn’t be able to do it. if you don’t give it a go, you’ll never know,’ she said.

But she warned to be prepared to spend money on a decent step up and don’t quit your job until you’re making decent money.

