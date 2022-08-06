Avelo Airlines adds new routes, serving 29 cities by November

Avelo Airlines’ summer of expansion continues.

After opening a new crew base in Orlando, Florida, last month, the airline announced a series of new routes this week, all of which, it says, are enabled by its growth in Orlando.

“From the start, we have focused on bringing more choice, convenience and affordability in air travel to underserved communities. The addition of these four great markets to Avelo’s expanding network is the latest example of how we are making travel easier for more people,” Jim Olson, a spokesperson for Avelo said by email. “Our new Orlando base is making this expansion possible – but we are just getting started as we continue to execute our flight plan for growth in the weeks and months ahead.”

The new destinations mean Avelo will serve a total of 29 cities by the middle of November.

Cheap tickets, tiny airports, and no Wi-Fi:What it’s like to fly new budget airline Avelo

Florida travel guide:What visitors need to know about the sunshine state

What are Avelo’s new routes?

The airline is expanding its footprint in the Midwest and Southeast with the following new services:

Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia-Orlando, beginning with one weekly flight on Oct. 19, and up to three flights per week (one round trip on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays) by Nov. 10.

Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia-Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning with two weekly flights (one round trip on Thursdays and Sundays) on Oct. 20, and adding a round trip on Tuesdays by Nov. 10.

Wilmington, North Carolina-Fort Lauderdale, with one round trip on Mondays and Fridays beginning Nov. 11.

Lansing, Michigan-Orlando, with one round trip on Oct. 26, moving to one round trip on Thursdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 27.

Lexington, Kentucky-Orlando, with one round trip on Oct. 19, moving to one round trip on Thursdays and Sundays for Oct. 20-23 and then a Wednesday and Saturday schedule beginning Oct. 26.

Lexington, Kentucky-Tampa, Florida, with one round trip on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Nov. 12.

Kalamazoo, Michigan-Orlando, with the inaugural round trip flight on Oct. 26, moving to a Monday and Friday schedule on Oct. 28.

What the new routes mean for travelers

Olson, noted that the airline is expanding in small markets even as larger network carriers cut routes in similar places.

Avelo’s entry will give passengers in its new cities more choice and direct connections to leisure destinations,

No more expiration dates:Southwest credits will last forever under new policy

What are the fares on these new routes?

Introductory fares range from $29 to $59 one-way on the new routes, though those deals won’t last forever. A one-way fare from Lansing to Orlando on Dec. 19, for example, costs $119.