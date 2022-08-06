Baguio holds environment summit on August 8 and 9

BAGUIO CITY: The Environmental Summit will be held on August 8 to 9 at the Baguio Convention Center with the theme “Leapfrogging toward livable communities.”

The activity, which starts at 1:30 p.m. Monday, is open to the public who may attend physically or virtually via Zoom or live streaming at the Public Information Office Facebook page where they can put forward their questions, concerns or suggestions.

The August 8 session is an Environmental Summit for Children and is expected to be participated in by students from Grades 5 to senior high school and school principals or administrators.

Topics and resource speakers are Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Baguio City’s Agenda for Livable Communities; Urban Audit by City Planning and Development Coordinator architect Donna Tabangin; Local Climate Change Action Plan by City Environment and Parks Management Officer Rhenan Diwas; Baguio City’s Urban Carrying Capacity by Dr. Gladys Navarro; Toward an Environmentally Conscious Community by Josefa Carino Elementary School pupil Arjon Samantha Namologo; and Mandated and Innovative Environmental Activities in School by Guisad Valley National High School student Bryan Bert Ganaden.

The August 9 activity, meanwhile, will be devoted to the adults with the invitees coming from concerned city departments, regional line agencies, civil society organizations, village chiefs, officers of the Heritage Foundation, Creative Council, and representatives from the youth, academe, senior citizens and persons with disability sectors.

Mayor Magalong said the summit aims to gather inputs on how to address the critical issues affecting the city’s environment in relation to the thrust to save it from further decay.

As a sidebar to the event, the City Health Services Office announced that summit participants may avail of vaccination services during the event as they will set up vaccination booths at the site.

The summit will be facilitated by the City Planning and Development Coordinator and the City Environment and Parks Management Office.



