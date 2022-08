Lopez described their relationship ending as her “first real heartbreak”.

“I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened but there was a genuine love there,” she said.

But in April 2021, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their flame, 20 years since they first met.

Lopez had also been married in the meantime, to Marc Anthony from 2004-2014, welcoming twins Max and Emme, 14, with him.