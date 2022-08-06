Best team environment I have played in: Dinesh Karthik hails Rohit, Dravid ahead of 4th T20I vs WI

Dinesh Karthik spoke about Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid’s management of players. Photo : AP

Dinesh Karthik was one of the biggest casualties of India’s 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final defeat as he found himself out of the Indian team in all three formats in the aftermath of the heartbreaking loss. After not playing any match for the Men in Blue across the three formats for three years, it looked like Karthik’s international career was heading towards an end.

Despite many ruling him out, Karthik did not give up and continued to strive to make a comeback. A sensational campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) turned around his fortunes for good as the star Indian wicket-keeper batter earned a recall to the national team for the T20I series against South Africa.

It was in that series that Karthik hit the first T20I half-century of his career. This feat came 16 years after making his debut in the format which had come in India’s inaugural T20I game against the Proteas in 2006. In fact, Karthik was awarded the Man of the Match (MOTM) award in that match. Karthik has aced the role of a ‘finisher’ and all but secured his place in India’s first-choice playing XI.

Talking about his success after making a comeback, Karthik hailed the team environment created by captain Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. The veteran cricketer stressed on the importance of giving players an opportunity to fail.

“I think I have said it a lot, and I will keep saying it, I think this is one of the best team environments I have been in because of the consistency and continuity they seem to be giving to players. They are not judged on an everyday basis, and they are given time; they are given the opportunity to fail. I think it is very important to give players the opportunity to fail and then move on to the next player,” said Karthik in the pre-match press conference.

Karthik is expected to be named in India’s Asia Cup squad which will be announced next week. He is all but set to be on the flight to Australia as the Men in Blue aim to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the first time in 15 years.