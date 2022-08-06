Best team environment I have played in: Dinesh Karthik hails Rohit, Dravid ahead of 4th T20I vs WI

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Dinesh Karthik lavished praise on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid
- Karthik made a comeback into Indian team after three years
- Karthik has established himself as a ‘finisher’ in the team
Despite many ruling him out, Karthik did not give up and continued to strive to make a comeback. A sensational campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) turned around his fortunes for good as the star Indian wicket-keeper batter earned a recall to the national team for the T20I series against South Africa.
It was in that series that Karthik hit the first T20I half-century of his career. This feat came 16 years after making his debut in the format which had come in India’s inaugural T20I game against the Proteas in 2006. In fact, Karthik was awarded the Man of the Match (MOTM) award in that match. Karthik has aced the role of a ‘finisher’ and all but secured his place in India’s first-choice playing XI.
Related News
‘Lovely introduction’: Ashwin comes up with hilarious Brian Lara’s reference to address Dinesh Karthik – WATCH
Dinesh Karthik opens up on his role for Team India after POTM performance in 1st T20I
“I think I have said it a lot, and I will keep saying it, I think this is one of the best team environments I have been in because of the consistency and continuity they seem to be giving to players. They are not judged on an everyday basis, and they are given time; they are given the opportunity to fail. I think it is very important to give players the opportunity to fail and then move on to the next player,” said Karthik in the pre-match press conference.
Karthik is expected to be named in India’s Asia Cup squad which will be announced next week. He is all but set to be on the flight to Australia as the Men in Blue aim to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the first time in 15 years.
Related News
Stats tell us a few things but hide a lot: Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik’s knock in first T20I
I wish I had done that a little earlier: Dinesh Karthik opens up on his cricketing journey
Source link