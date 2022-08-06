Best Tennis Picks, Betting Tips for Saturday, August 6: Daily Tennis Predictions

We have a final in Los Cabos and two semifinals in Washington and San Jose on Saturday, August 6. Below we look at some of our best tennis betting tips for the day.

Daniil Medvedev v Cameron Norrie

It’s a final that should not surprise anyone because both Daniil Medvedev and Cameron Norrie were pretty favoured to be here. Medvedev returned to tennis after missing a couple of weeks and he looked as good as ever slowly building up his form over the past couple of days.

All of his wins were rather comfortable but his draw was relatively easy so it’s not a surprise. It was much trickier for Norrie who faced better players overall but passed the test pretty well. The only complicated match was against Auger-Aliassime but he was able to win that one in three sets.

Overall it’s a matchup that heavily favours Medvedev simply due to the playstyles. Norrie will have trouble breaking down Medvedev’s defence and he’ll have to rely heavily on his serve. It’s been working for him well so far and he’ll need it to keep the points short.

Norrie’s best bet is catching Medvedev playing too loose which can happen. He did it against Kecmanovic but rallied in time. If Norrie gets that chance he’ll have to take it. I’m not confident he will be able to do it but Medvedev lost his two last finals so there is that. I think Medvedev wins but in three.

Nick Kyrgios v Mikael Ymer

Nick Kyrgios is in spectacular form and it’s been going for a couple of months. You don’t make the Wimbledon final without doing something special and he’s certainly showing a certain level of maturity and seriousness that his game previously lacked. A chance to go to the final of an ATP 500 event should keep Kyrgios sharp in this one.

Ymer is enjoying a brilliant run out of nowhere because his season has been rather poor so far. The Swede came up as a clay specialist but in recent years, his tennis generally works pretty well on hard courts with results backing that up. He can play well in these conditions but consistency is something that rarely shows up in his game.

It did this week and it’s a rare chance for a final. The Swede will certainly frustrate Kyrgios with his speed and ability to hit precise shots on both sides of the court however the Aussie saw that last night with Tiafoe. He faced major issues having to save 5 match points in that one but by doing so, Kyrgios once again proved he’s serious about tennis.

That will certainly favour him in this matchup as he has more power than Ymer and he will certainly need to use it. The serve is a noted weakness of the Swede and if Kyrgios can continue returning well he should be comfortable.

Daria Kasatkina v Paula Badosa

This is a superb matchup between two players who are playing very strong tennis at the moment. Both had spectacular showings in the previous round with Badosa beating a red-hot Gauff and Kasatakina coming back to win against Sabalenka.

There are some things important to remember about this one. Badosa likes to attack with Kasatkina more of a counter puncher. The counter-puncher tends to do really well in those matchups and Kasatkina easily won in Rome this year. Badosa won easily in Sydney and that’s the more pertinent match up to this one.

Badosa does well on fast courts and those courts help unleash her serve when it’s working. Kasatkina generally struggles to keep up with faster courts compared to slower courts. The Russian is capable of winning this match but she will need Badosa to miss a lot, as she did in Rome.

The Spaniard looks rather comfortable so far as she’s hitting far more than missing and I think that will matter. The match is on her racquet and while I think we will see three sets I do think she will win. The safer bet is three sets so that’s what we will recommend but Badosa will decide the winner with her level in this one.

