Bill Bailey complains about former Strictly partner: ‘I got no sympathy from Oti Mabuse!’

When asked how his feet were surviving his charity walk, Bill began smirking when the topic arose.

Bill laughed: “I had blisters – huge blisters – in the first week of training and I got no sympathy from Oti Mabuse or any of the dancers.”

He added: “So you just learn to grit your teeth and get on with it!”

The popular duo of Bill and Oti stormed to the coveted glitterball trophy, featuring an incredible couple’s choice dance to Sugarhill Gang’s classic Rapper’s Delight.

He made his comments amid the announcements of Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Richie Anderson joining the lineup for this year’s competition.