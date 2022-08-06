Britney Spears ‘proud to lose 5 pounds’ as she dons hot pants in PDA display with husband

Britney captioned the video: “Ok so yeah … I’m showing my body!! I’m sweating like crazy !!! I’m proud I lost 5 pounds…” (sic)

In the clip, the singer could be seen working out in her garage while her song Boys played in the background.

The pop star wore a pink sports bra and tiny blue hot pants that left little to the imagination as she posed for the camera.

The singer could be seen lifting a pair of dumbbells for several reps and zooming the camera to show off her toned stomach.

The last part of the video cut to her standing behind her husband Sam and wrapping her arms around him.

The two exchanged smiles and Britney winked, before touching tongues with her beau in a moment of pure PDA.