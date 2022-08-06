Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaked by LA Rams – PlayStation LifeStyle

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer gameplay has leaked during a private hands-on session with the LA Rams football team. Some members of the team showed a little too much of the game in their social media posts, revealing never-seen-before elements of the tightly sheltered multiplayer.

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leaked gameplay

It’s not unusual for celebrities to be invited to play and get involved with the next big Call of Duty game. With that AAA marketing budget, big promotional events can be useful in hyping up the next CoD before its release. While that was clearly the plan with Modern Warfare 2, as the many #CODPartner-tagged social media images confirm, some players revealed first looks at the game lobby and a fraction of gameplay.

@CharlieIntel was quick to screenshot the social media posts:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lobby

Breaking: Modern Warfare 2 MP lobby image via NFL player Cameron Dicker IG pic.twitter.com/K1ofMeoExH — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 3, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay snippet

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 DMZ screen

Breaking: Another NFL Rams player posted an image that confirms DMZ #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/AooKDBcvrU — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 3, 2022

These social media posts are quickly being removed and replaced with images showing already confirmed elements of the game. Of course, it’s too late for that now, with players hungry for any drop of new Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer information finally getting a taste.

For a less blurry look at the event, take a look at the video posted by @RamsNFL embedded below:

Gamers on + off the field. The guys got a sneak peek of the new @CallofDuty #ModernWarfare. 👀🎮 @InfinityWard pic.twitter.com/zi6xT9auKG — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

Here’s hoping MP enthusiasts won’t have to wait too much longer for the official reveal. The secrets of the next Call of Duty game can be held right up until the last moment, as we’ve seen with previous releases. Let’s hope that isn’t the case here!

