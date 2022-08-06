Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rumor Suggests Slide Canceling is Being Removed

While the Call of Duty franchise has been criticized over the years for its unwillingness to mix up gameplay between each game iteration, there are intricacies to its action veterans know can change depending on developer intentions. Learning which mechanics the next Call of Duty game will feature is a big part of what makes anticipating them exciting, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no different. One current topic of conversation is whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature slide canceling, and how much that matters.

A Reddit post claimed that two sources, FaZe’s Swagg and “Zooma” (assumedly ZooMaa), have said Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may do away with slide canceling. To be clear, the rumor is framed as a possibility and not a certainty, as if Infinity Ward is still deciding whether it makes sense for the new game. That two content creators know about the internal discussion perhaps indicates that Infinity Ward is taking feedback on the subject.

Slide canceling, for those unfamiliar, is a method of maintaining movement momentum by manipulating the slide mechanic. As Call of Duty players are likely aware, gamers can press the crouch button while sprinting to slide on the ground. Manipulating the crouch button during a slide can cancel it, allowing the player to maintain a faster-than-sprinting speed. It’s a high-level skill that if used incorrectly can punish a player if they go slow.





It’s easy to see how a mechanic like slide canceling could be seen as both a positive and a negative to a Call of Duty developer. It raises the skill cap for high-level players, which is good, but it also gives an advantage to high-level players since more casual players may not even know the mechanic exists. That could be why Infinity Ward isn’t sure what to do in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In the Reddit thread, there’s a surprisingly universal opinion that slide canceling as it currently exists shouldn’t be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Players think it breaks gameplay in an unfair way, as it can create an odd disassociation between a character’s camera, model, and hitbox. Also, using it repetitively can make players’ thumbs sore.





Whether Infinity Ward will retain slide canceling in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remains to be seen. The upcoming online multiplayer shooter isn’t so far out from release, so a decision will have to be made soon. There are alpha and beta tests to hold, though, so if players want Infinity Ward to know their opinion on slide canceling, they will be able to vocalize it soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

