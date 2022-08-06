Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,057 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

