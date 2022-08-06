Evalyn Sara Antenucci, 91, formerly of Hollidaysburg, died peacefully in Roseville, Minn., on July 18, 2022. She was born in Brazil, Ind., the daughter of James and Mary MacDonald.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Samuel Antenucci, who passed away 11 days earlier.

Surviving are a son, Steven; a son, Mark and his wife, Cristina, and their daughters, Samantha and Isabella; a daughter, Nancy and her husband, Christopher Knudtson, and their son, Alexander; and son, David and his wife, Maria Marchand, and their daughter, Zoe.

Evalyn graduated with degrees from American River College in Fair Oaks, Calif., and Penn State University. She also received diplomas in magazine publication from New York University and in Montessori education from Penn Mont Academy in Hollidaysburg.

From 1965 until her retirement in 1993, she worked in libraries, including the public libraries of Hollidaysburg and Altoona, Hollidaysburg Junior High School and Penn State University at the Altoona campus and the main library at State College. She specialized in genealogy, giving talks on the computerization of family history and research and other aspects.

In addition txo being a mother of four and her library career, Evalyn was secretary for the Altoona Symphony League; registrar for the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; received service awards for her years with Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts; was court chairman for three years with Junior Catholic Daughters; served on a steering committee for the United Steelworkers Union; performed in several shows and worked backstage with the Altoona Community Theatre; and was involved in the local ballet community for 17 years.

A funeral Mass for Samuel and Evalyn will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, 312 Clark St., Hollidaysburg, followed by a reception at the Mimosa Courtyard Inn, 418 N. Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans Charity, or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by Plank, Stitt & Stevens Funeral Home, 421 Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg.

