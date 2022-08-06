First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,191 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

