‘F**k I can’t do this’ House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith shares Doctor Who struggle


After he is told to choose between his younger brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), fans will see the start of the family civil war. 

Matt Smith, who will star as Prince Daemon Targaryen, reflected on his past role as Doctor Who which pushed him into stardom. 

During an interview with Rolling Stone, he highlighted some of the challenges he faced with his role as the 11th incarnation of the Doctor. 

Matt revealed: “I was turning up to work going, ‘F**k, I can’t do this.’ I used to phone my dad, going, ‘I can’t do this.’ 





