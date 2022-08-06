From Metaverse to Esports and more, hottest gaming trends in India

The world of online gaming has come a long way since its inception, a virtual space that gives birth to an array of avatars, entertaining scenarios and a plethora of options to choose from. With the advancement of technologies and new developments such as voice and facial recognition, artificial intelligence, 5G and IoT, metaverse and server-less computing, the Indian online gaming industry is expected to touch the benchmark of USD 5 billion by 2025.

In addition to the technological advancement, factors like the inclination of the younger generation towards the gaming culture as their favourite free time activity, the rise of professional tournaments and Esports for gamers, highly disposable income and fast internet accessibility, the future of the industry looks positive assuring more pleasure to their gamers in upcoming years. Ranking second after China, with approximately 420 million active online gamers, the trends in the booming Indian online gaming market are continuously soaring up with some of the most sort after listed below.

Gaming on cloud

Cloud gaming, often known as “gaming on demand” or “gaming-as-service“, is a curving online gaming technology that eliminates the requirement for a particular gaming play-station or PC. The new advancement in the sector allows users to access video games with faster network connectivity on remote servers and directly streams the game across the user’s device, be it monitors, laptops, tablets or games. The central idea of cloud gaming is to enhance the hyper-scale cloud capabilities to benefit industry growth.

Hardware upgrade

From large multiple screens of PC or a laptop to small mobile screens that can fit in our palms, online gaming has transitioned not only in terms of technology but has also developed in hardware. While professional gaming is still majorly played on big screens, in recent years the same has also successfully moved to mobiles. Furthermore, the hardware tech is also upgrading with the introduction of faster chipsets, improved graphic cards, faster IPS and refresh rate as well advanced technology like the Blur Buster to reduce the blurring rate allowing a smooth gaming experience.

Say hello to Esports

Adding professionalism to the gaming tournaments has opened more doors for gaming enthusiasts worldwide than ever. With the onset of Esports, sports fraternity has started organising multiplayer video game competitions between professional players as teams or individuals. The tournaments are well organised and invite participation globally. Leveraging these events with live streaming on various online platforms, it is estimated that India’s Esports industry will touch Rs 1100 crore by FY25.

Virtual meets reality

Gaming has always been a virtual world with scenarios and challenges to overcome in different ways. However, in recent years the demand to make the experience more real has led to the introduction of Virtual Reality games or VR gaming models. The technology involved in the virtual reality headset displays allows the gamers to get absorbed into the gaming environment. With the help of VR headsets or gears, they can interact with other players and objects in an immersive way to explore the adventurous world of online gaming by having real-time experiences.

Metaverse is the future

With the popularity and demand of the technology reaching new heights every day, companies are building their metaverse projects to leverage leading technologies such as 3D reconstruction, augmented reality, virtual reality, IoT, AI and others.

The characters in the metaverse games are regulated through players’ unique avatars, the virtual representation of real identities, and even experience a physical sense of touch using haptic gloves and jackets. Additionally, gamers can also invite their social media friends, interact with other players inside the Metaverse, and collaborate to enjoy the games together. The new and highly engaging platform has created excitement among players and undoubtedly has a promising future in the online gaming industry.

To conclude

The Indian gaming industry shows potential investment growth and a more extensive loyal gamer community base. Technological advancements will be the backbone of the industry, with AR, VR and metaverse being introduced. However, the tech will also need an equal amount of customer database and cyber security regulations to ensure a safe and entertaining gaming environment for the players.

(Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales & Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India)



