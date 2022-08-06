‘Got permission’ Vera star details ‘special’ moment on set with Brenda Blethyn

However, in a recent interview, the 76-year-old admitted show bosses had to make changes to her beloved vehicle.

“Oh, isn’t it lovely that car, it’s a Land Rover Discovery. I absolutely love driving it, I really, really do,” Brenda told Graham Norton in his podcast.

“They had to put an extra step on the side for me to get in and out because I fly out as if I’m coming out of a shoot, I get in and out so quickly but because of that, they added the step.”

In another post, Khurrum paid a sweet tribute to Brenda as he confirmed filming for an episode had been wrapped up.