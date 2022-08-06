Categories
Showbiz

‘Got permission’ Vera star details ‘special’ moment on set with Brenda Blethyn


However, in a recent interview, the 76-year-old admitted show bosses had to make changes to her beloved vehicle.

“Oh, isn’t it lovely that car, it’s a Land Rover Discovery. I absolutely love driving it, I really, really do,” Brenda told Graham Norton in his podcast.

“They had to put an extra step on the side for me to get in and out because I fly out as if I’m coming out of a shoot, I get in and out so quickly but because of that, they added the step.”

In another post, Khurrum paid a sweet tribute to Brenda as he confirmed filming for an episode had been wrapped up.





Source link

Abbie Bray

By Abbie Bray

Abbie Bray is a TV reporter at Express.co.uk. She worked as a TV reporter for another national publication before moving to Express in March 2021. Previously, Abbie worked for regional Reach publication, Devon Live before making the move to London. She loves to write about all things Vera, Shetland and Death in Paradise.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.