“It felt like a nightmare. It was horrible” – Vekic on tennis in during the pandemic

Donna Vekic has had a rough going during the pandemic but the Croatian is glad the situation is a bit different now.

Prior to the pandemic Vekic was steadily rising on the rankings and playing some pretty strong tennis. When the pandemic hit, injuries started for her and she really did not enjoy playing in front of empty arenas calling the experience a nightmare.

She explained:

“It felt like a nightmare. It was horrible. I could hear my coach’s breath so I was like, please, I need people.”





Vekic is finally back and healthy and her tennis is improving steadily as well. She’s also glad that she’s playing in front of people which helps her focus and enjoy playing the games. She also touched upon her native country of Croatia, inviting the Citi Open team to visit:

“Croatia has amazing coasts, so if you guys haven’t been, you should definitely go. The weather is pretty amazing the food is great. And here I am sweating it out.”