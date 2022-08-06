Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child

The reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend, Canadian-American basketball player Tristan Thompson, have welcomed their second child via surrogate, a source close to Kardashian told CNN.
No name for the baby boy has been shared yet.
The former couple are also parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True.
But Kardashian, 38, has been vocal about her commitment to co-parenting with Thompson and her desire to grow her family. She documented her efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
Source link