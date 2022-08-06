Categories
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child


The reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend, Canadian-American basketball player Tristan Thompson, have welcomed their second child via surrogate, a source close to Kardashian told CNN.

No name for the baby boy has been shared yet.

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'not the guy for me'

The former couple are also parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True.

The pair have had a tumultuous, on-and-off again relationship marked by several cheating scandals. In January, Thompson confirmed that he had welcomed a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

But Kardashian, 38, has been vocal about her commitment to co-parenting with Thompson and her desire to grow her family. She documented her efforts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”



