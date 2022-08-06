Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child

The reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend, Canadian-American basketball player Tristan Thompson, have welcomed their second child via surrogate, a source close to Kardashian told CNN.

No name for the baby boy has been shared yet.

The former couple are also parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True.

The pair have had a tumultuous, on-and-off again relationship marked by several cheating scandals. In January, Thompson confirmed that he had welcomed a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols.