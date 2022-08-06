Knives Out 2, officially titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is one of the highest anticipated murder mystery movies of the year! According to reports, the movie will be closing off the BFI London Film Festival later this year and getting a theatrical release in the U.K., meaning some will see the movie before its release on Netflix.

“I’m thrilled to be back at LFF with Glass Onion, and it’s an honour to be closing the festival,” director Rian Johnson remarked on the news. “A proper whodunnit really does belong in London, so it feels a bit like coming home!”

But what does that mean for Netflix users? When will Knives Out 2 come to Netflix? Find out below.

Knives Out 2: When could Glass Onion arrive on Netflix?

Well, as mentioned, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is getting a theatrical release on Sunday, October 16, in London, U.K.

As promised, Netflix will be the sole owner and distributor of the sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019), but the release on its streaming site will now be slightly delayed due to the theatrical release across the U.K. first. At this time, we’re not too sure whether the movie will get a global theatrical release, but according to Variety, there is definitely a possibility. That being said, when could we possibly see the release of the Knives Out 2 on Netflix?

According to Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore (SCOR), a “30-45 day timeframe” is usually used by streamers to monetize on the release of the movie in theaters, while also maintaining momentum for fans who are holding out to stream the movie. While this is not 100% the case all the time, this gives us a rough idea as to when Knives Out 2 will be on Netflix.

At the earliest, 30 days from October 16 would put the release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix around November 15, 2022. Of course, take this information with a grain of salt as the official Netflix release could look a bit different. We’re sure that as we near the release of the movie, Netflix will announce further news and updates. So, stay tuned! But this is our prediction for right now.