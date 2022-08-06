Kyrgios continues march through Washington with semi-final win

Australian Nick Kyrgios reached the final of the Citi Open by winning against Swede Mikael Ymer 7-6 (4), 6-3 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington on Saturday night.

Kyrgios, ranked No 63, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the top seed, and Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next.

The Australian defeated American Marcos Giron (6-3, 6-2), American Tommy Paul, the No 14 seed (6-3, 6-4), American Reilly Opelka, the No 4 seed (7-6 (1), 6-2) and American Frances Tiafoe, the No 10 seed (6-7 (5), 7-6 (12), 6-2) ahead of his victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Ymer, ranked No 115, beat Andy Murray (7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-1), Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 15 seed (6-4, 3-6, 6-4), Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4) and American Sebastian Korda (6-2, 5-7, 6-3).