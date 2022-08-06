Metaverse Games | Top 5 Projects for 2022 | Bitcoinist.com

The metaverse merges the physical and virtual worlds to give us a decentralized gaming experience that is rapidly gaining attention. If you’re a gamer, you must have noticed the influx of new gaming projects embarking on their journey with token sales and NFT offerings. In this highly competitive environment, it is hard to tell which are worth keeping an eye on.

We’ve got you covered. Here is a list of the new and emerging crypto metaverse projects that have the potential to feature a gripping gaming experience this year.

5 Top Metaverse Games for 2022

A Closer Look: Top Metaverse Projects for 2022

Let’s analyze the core features of the best metaverse projects mentioned above, including the theme, gaming mechanics, crypto-economics, reward structure, and market relevance. That will explain why they made our list!

Souls of Nature

The metaverse has vast potential, evidently. Tech giants across different spheres are experimenting with this new technology that is brimming with opportunities. While most of the research and development revolves around socialization, interaction, and entertainment, Souls of Nature takes it a notch up. Better yet, it gives a new direction to the ongoing metaverse movement.

Souls of Nature is one of the pioneering gaming metaverses to integrate a social mission into immersive meta-experiences for wider reach and impact. The project has a collection of 9,271 Animal Soul NFTs underway that will give users access to a thrilling virtual world. Interestingly, a share of the sales proceeds will be donated to protect endangered wildlife around the world. The goal is to prove that the metaverse powered by web3 can strengthen the voice of environmental initiatives.

Souls of Nature is the first immersive metaverse project from Metazooie Studios, an acclaimed team of gaming enthusiasts based in Mexico with more than a decade of experience. They are using the best gaming technologies and tools to build Souls of Nature, including the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tools like Epic Games and Unreal Engine.

The market clearly doesn’t need another quick-fix metaverse game. We have plenty of them already to taint the picture of crypto-powered games among traditional gamers. If NFT games are to gain mainstream attention, they should shift their focus from speculation to quality and mechanics. From what we can tell from the white paper, Souls of Nature has the potential to deliver that. It integrates photorealistic rendering, dynamic physics and effects, and life-like animation, among other interesting features, to offer a high-end gaming experience.

Let’s discuss the most interesting aspect of the game now, which makes it one of the best metaverse games to look forward to — the theme. Souls of Nature takes us back to our origins in the spirit world. You are reborn as a young cub here. While your NFT determines your identity, the game shapes and defines the evolution of your animal spirit. As you make your way through the metaverse completing each quest, danger, and challenging task, you unlock a fraction of your soul. Oh, and gameplay comes with rewards too. They are paid in $ZOOIE tokens. More details about the $ZOOIE economy and reward structure will be unveiled in the next stages. It is scheduled for launch in the last quarter of 2022.

Nature Soul NFTs, your identity in the HD metaverse, will go live in the third quarter of 2022. The much-awaited official release of Genesis Episodes will soon follow in the first quarter of 2023.

Visit Souls of Nature

Decentraland

Decentraland is one of the fastest-growing metaverses out there. It is also the earliest virtual reality platform that has been central to catalyzing the metaverse revolution. Today, Decentraland is a hot virtual real estate market with many global celebrities and brands on board. The decentralized blockchain platform is built on Ethereum. We believe that Decentraland has huge growth potential this year if it keeps up with its development and marketing goals. Let’s take a brief look at why Decentraland is at the forefront of the crypto-metaverse economy.

At its heart, Decentraland is a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. The virtual-world economy tries to mimic real-world economies through business activities. For example, you can buy tokenized land plots on Decentraland. As the metaverse grows, so does the value of these land plots, which makes them an ideal investment. But that’s not all. You can also monetize your land plots in many different ways. For example, by creating games, hosting concerts, or launching fashion shows. If you don’t have the skills or resources to create experiences, you can opt for the easy way instead. That is, to rent out your land to other content creators and companies.

MANA serves as the utility token of the Decentraland ecosystem. It is selling for less than $0.75 now. So, if you have been dreaming about buying a piece of land on Decentraland, now is a good time. As one of the pioneering metaverse projects to change the course of the industry, we expect the project to remain in the limelight in the coming years.

Pax.world

Next on our list of the top metaverse games for 2022 is Pax.world, a hyper-personalized virtual world that features high-end audio, video, and chat integrations. Here, you can make life-like avatars using features such as 3D facial scanning, explore a heterogeneous virtual world, and trade NFTs. You can create your own worlds and monetize them using $PAXW, the native token of the Pax.world ecosystem.

Pax.world focuses on offering rich and interactive experiences that take socialization, education, and commerce to the virtual world. The performance-optimized virtual world is built using the Unity 3D game engine to feature 3D life-like avatars, low hardware requirements, HD video, and audio broadcasting. The goal is to bring more people to the metaverse and make it a democratic place accessible to all. It will break the geographical and financial barriers that limit the opportunities of the internet today.

To give you more perspective, Pax.world will feature NFT art galleries where emerging and established artists can publish their work. Since the cost of running an NFT gallery is much lower than that of real-world galleries, they will bring more artists aboard. Also, they will be characterized by an interactive experience. The same extends to the educational and business centers hosted on the platform. Pax.world distributes social rewards, creative rewards, and DAO rewards to participants based on the nature of their interaction.

Bloktopia

Bloktopia is a virtual skyscraper that aims to become a central hub for crypto information, immersive content, and web3 experiences. It consists of 21 levels in honor of 21 million Bitcoin. Token holders of the Bloktopia ecosystem are referred to as Bloktopians. They can generate income from the platform through real estate ownership, advertising, playing games, building networks, and much more. It uses the advanced real-time 3D Creation Engine and blockchain technology to build a stunning metaverse.

There are multiple income streams on Bloktopia. The first one is real estate. The tokenized land plots will be available for anyone to purchase and trade. You can use them to generate income through passive earning, staking, and advertising. The virtual world will be a place to relax, socialize, have fun and compete. This essentially means that you can play games and experience immersive content in exchange for exciting rewards. There will also be scenes, artworks, and challenges which you can take part to win prizes.

Illuvium

We wrap up this list with Illuvium, an open-world metaverse that offers an NFT creature collector and auto-battler game. The graphically-rich sci-fi adventure built on the Ethereum Blockchain is scheduled for release on PC and Mac in 2022. Here, you are on a mission to conquer the wilderness to help your crash-landed crew flourish in exchange for exciting rewards. The game is being built on the Ethereum Blockchain and will be released on PC and Mac in 2022. It is one of the most anticipated upcoming metaverse projects.

Illuvium is divided into seven alien landscapes that are home to cataclysmic events that destroyed Illuvium. The gripping sci-fi theme is expected to be on par with traditional games, with plenty of opportunities to discover, hunt, and capture deadly beasts called Illuvials. As a player, you need to train them and build your team, which will eventually determine your success. The rewards on the platform are paid in ILV tokens. In addition to playing the regular game, you can earn ILV tokens in a variety of different ways, which include completing PVE quests, securing special achievements, and winning prizes in contests and tournaments.

Takeaway

In this article, we took a detailed look at some of the best metaverse games for 2022. While all of these projects excel in their unique ways, Souls of Nature stands out with a social mission. A share of the collection from initial funding is allocated to protect endangered wildlife across the globe. As the web3 industry shifts gears toward a greener path, the project’s relevance further comes to light. Souls of Nature goes on to prove that blockchain and NFTs can be used to heal nature.