New Mexico Environment Department Confirms Boil Water Advisory Required For Cochiti Elementary School

NMED News:

SANDOVAL COUNTY — The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Drinking Water Bureau is confirming that a “boil water advisory” is required for the Cochiti Elementary School Water System in Sandoval County.

Cochiti Elementary School Water System was required to issue the advisory Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after bacteriological contamination (E. coli) was confirmed in drinking water in the water system.

The advisory only applies to the users served by the Cochiti Elementary School, a Non-Transient Non-Community public water system that serves approximately 260 users during the school year. This system serves approximately 30 users during summer break.

New Mexico Drinking Water Regulations require Cochiti Elementary School Water to notify its water system consumers of this finding as soon as practical but no later than 24 hours after the system is notified of the confirmation of the violation.

This advisory applies only to the drinking water from the Cochiti Elementary School Water System and does not extend to any other surrounding water systems.

The Cochiti Elementary School users impacted by this advisory are advised to boil water for three minutes before:

Drinking;

Making coffee, tea and other drinks;

Making ice;

Cooking;

Washing fruits and vegetables;

Using the water to feed a baby;

Brushing teeth; and

Providing as drinking water for pets.

More information about New Mexico’s boil water advisories in English and Spanish is available here.

For more information about this announcement, call Wayne Jeffs of the Drinking Water Bureau at 505.469.7457.