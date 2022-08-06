Nikita Parris: Manchester United complete signing of Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal

Manchester United have completed the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal.

The 28-year-old forward has signed a two-year contract after a deal with the Gunners was agreed before this summer’s European Championships.

Parris has won 67 international caps and featured for the Lionesses at this summer’s Women’s Euros, as part of the team that were crowned champions following victory over Germany at Wembley.

Parris joined Arsenal last summer after two seasons at Lyon, where she won the Champions League, but only made one start and scored just one WSL goal for the Gunners as they finished in second, a point behind champions Chelsea.

United finished 14 points behind WSL champions last season and hope the signing of Parris can help Marc Skinner’s side bridge the gap in their quest for a maiden top-flight title.

A move to Manchester United would provide Parris with the chance to draw a line under her struggles to establish a regular starting role under Jonas Eidevall at Arsenal and further strengthen her claim to retain her place in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“It feels unbelievable to be here. It’s been quite a summer, and this tops it off,” said Parris. “Manchester United is a historic club who are making big movements in the WSL and I can’t wait to be a part of our future success.

“With my winning mentality in matches and training, I want to help this team move forward and grow. I’m not the only new signing this summer, which shows the intention of the club to do exactly that. I’m so happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

Skinner added: “Nikita’s winning pedigree will be a great addition to our team.

“She is a proven winner on both the domestic and international stage and will bring a real maturity to the environment.

“Securing a player of Nikita’s calibre cements this great club’s ambition for the season ahead and we look forward to welcoming her into pre-season, after a well-deserved rest!”

