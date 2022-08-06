Princesses Leonor and Sofia turn heads at dinner – but one sister ‘looks like a bathrobe!’





Princess Leonor of Spain, 16, the heir to the Spanish throne, and her younger sister Infanta Sofia, 15, accompanied their parents and grandmother to dinner on Friday evening. The sisters and their immediate family members, including their mother Queen Letizia, went for dinner at the Ola de Mar restaurant in Palma de Mallorca. What did the two Princesses wear?

Princess Leonor of Spain Princess Leonor donned a new tie-dye knotted dress from the Spanish brand Babbaki. The 129 euro dress retails in British Sterling for roughly £109. The description on the website says: “Long dress with a front knot and crossed V-neck with butterfly sleeves. “Fluid cotton with tie-dye fabric. Side zipper closure. This dress has been hand dyed with the artisan technique of tie and dye, which makes each garment unique.” READ MORE: Kate Middleton’s role in Charlotte’s life has changed – expert says

The long grey and black dress was a very mature look for the young Princess and Queen-to-be. For footwear, Leonor opted for her Calzados Picon double strap wedges which she has worn before. They are black espadrilles wedges with a double strap at the ankle. Leonor has worn these espadrilles throughout the summer of 2022. Unfortunately, the shoes are no longer in stock so it is unclear how much the espadrilles cost. DON’T MISS:

Infanta Sofia of Spain Infanta Sofia accompanied her older sister dressed in a new Designers Society Siroco blouse which is currently on sale for 24.75 euros, or roughly £20.89. The description on the website says: “Colourful and cheerful blouse with a V-neckline and short sleeves.” The print depicts lots of green and white leaves. The 15-year-old Princess paired the blouse with its matching ‘Ora’ skirt from the same brand, currently on sale for 33.02 euros, or £27.86. The skirt’s description says: “Colourful and cheerful midi skirt with side slits.”

For footwear, Sofia opted for her beige Java34 wedges from Macarena Shoes which she already owned. These are wedge espadrilles made of old beige linen and have ankle strap closure with a round tip. The espadrilles retail for 69.90 euros, or roughly £59. Royal fans loved the outfit, with Instagram user @florence.pit saying: “I thought it was a dress… love the pattern.” Another fan, @theroyalfamily_beauty added: “Gorgeous colour on her.” Similarly, @margaretavandervloet said: “Sofia looks stunning.”