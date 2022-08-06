Professor who cracked Somerton Man case answers your questions on how DNA helped solve the mystery — as it happened

Wow. This a great question beyond my pay grade. But I can answer your question about removal of DNA from a genealogy database from a practical viewpoint.

First, just because one person choses to remove their DNA doesn’t stop there being literally hundreds of other distant cousins on there for triangulation to be done. We will still find a person anyway using this technique.

In the USA, what happens next is that identification is not actually used as the evidence anyway. It’s just used by police to gather traditional evidence to make the conviction. So, in the case of the Golden State Killer, he was first identified using the technique that found the Somerton Man.

The police then tracked him, and the evidence that convicted him was traditional DNA on a paper cup the man threw on a street. That DNA then matched the DNA from a crime scene. So, if one of his distant relatives removes their DNA genealogical data off a website it would make absolutely no difference to the outcome.

The police would still make their conviction based on the traditional evidence.