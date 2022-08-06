RS Recommends: Get ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Book for $25 (More Than Half-Off) Online

The original Let it Be film has stood as a document of The Beatles’ breakup for more than 50 years, but an new documentary and six-disc boxed set — containing two mixes of the album and an assortment of outtakes — aim to bust the myth that John, Paul, George, and Ringo did nothing but fight during the album’s creation.

The stories continue to flow in Get Back, a 240-page companion book to the boxed set, that features interview snippets and photos taken by Ethan A. Russell, Linda McCartney, and others from the Let It Be sessions.

Normally $60, you can get this book for just $30 right now now on Amazon, which is 50% off the cover price, and the biggest discount we’ve seen yet. Apply the on-site Amazon coupon for an additional $5 off, bringing the price down to just $25.

What makes Get Back such an interesting resource is that it’s a firsthand account of this period in their career from the bandmates themselves. Several authors — including Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield — have covered the bands’ career in exhaustive detail, but The Beatles haven’t told their own story since the Beatles Anthology, a collaborative autobiography of the band released in 2000. That book was mostly derived from interviews conducted in the 1990s for The Beatles Anthology documentary, whereas Get Back gives you a glimpse into The Beatles’ state of mind in 1969, warts and all.

Many of the pictures in this book have been previously unreleased, and they offer the clearest look we’ve ever gotten from this era in The Beatles‘ career.

A Target-exclusive version is available for $42, and includes four lobby cards (promotional items given out during the Let It Be film release). You can also buy both the book and Target’s Let It Be vinyl with this Beatles T-Shirt bundle.

Neither retailer is discounting the Get Back book because of any specific promotion, and both regularly offer media under MSRP on or around their release date.

Whether you’re fan of The Beatles or shopping for a music lover for a special occasion, it’s worth taking advantage of this Amazon deal for the Get Back book. Get The Beatles: Get Back for $30 here. The on-site Amazon coupon gets you an addition $5 off but this is a limited-time deal that could end at any time so add to cart now.

