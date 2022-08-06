‘She’d kill you’ Joan Crawford shuts down interviewer in probe over Bette Davis feud

Joan Crawford was an Oscar-winning actress, dancer and executive, who was best known for films like, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? and Mildred Pierce. Despite working alongside Bette Davis for a number of years, it was widely reported that the Hollywood legends didn’t have the best of friendships, and their feud lasted up until their deaths.

In an episode of BBC Four’s Talking Pictures, the programme looks at unearthed footage of the duo during the height of their careers.

As well as showing clips of the pair working together, it also shared an insight into the actresses’ family lives.

In one interview with Film Profile from 1967, Joan opened up about what it was like working with Bette.

When asked about her feud with her co-star, the interviewer pronounced Bette’s name in a different way.

