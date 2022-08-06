Categories
Business

SpaceX raises another $250 million in equity, lifts total to $2 billion in 2022


A Starship prototype stands on the company’s launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas on March 16, 2022.

SpaceX

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raised $250 million in an equity round last month, the company disclosed in a securities filing on Friday. It has now raised $2 billion in 2022.

The filing doesn’t specify the sources of the funds, but noted they came from five investors.

SpaceX did not disclose a change in its valuation. The company’s value has soared in the last few years, with SpaceX raising billions to fund work on two capital-intensive projects — the next generation rocket Starship and its global satellite internet network Starlink. Its value hit $127 billion during its previous equity round in May, CNBC reported. That raise brought in $1.725 billion.

SpaceX is working toward the next milestone in Starship’s development – the first attempt to reach orbit. Musk earlier this week said on Twitter that a successful orbital flight “is probably between 1 and 12 months from now.”



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.