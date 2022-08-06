Springwatch host Kate Humble ‘staggered’ as she and husband are asked invasive question

Kate Humble, 53, has been married to her TV producer husband Ludo Graham, 60, for three decades but the couple do not have any children. The Springwatch presenter admitted she has been left “staggered” after persistently being asked the invasive question.

Speaking out in a candid interview, Kate said she thought it outrageous that women receive judgment for choosing to remain childless.

The on-screen presenter opened up about her own decision to not have any children in an eye-opening chat in January.

Kate told Good Housekeeping magazine: “I’m staggered women are still asked to justify the choice.”

She added that now that she’s older, however, she cares much less about what other people think.

