American Shelby Rogers scored a straight sets win over countrywoman Amanda Anisimova on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the San Jose Open.

Rogers needed one hour and 21 minutes to defeat Anisimova 6-4, 6-4. It was her third win in as many meetings against her younger compatriot but her first in straight sets.

The 29-year-old Rogers, now the only American left in the draw, hit 14 winners as compared to only 3 unforced errors in the match as compared to Anisimova’s 16 winners and 29 unforced errors.

Shelby Rogers and Veronika Kudermetova are tied at 1-1 in head-to-head

Shelby Rogers, who has not lost a set this week in San Jose, will next meet Russian Veronika Kudermetova, who defeated Ons Jabeur in another quarter-final earlier today.

Saturday’s meeting will be the third between the two players, who have split their previous two clashes – Kudermetova won their Miami clash earlier this year in straight sets while Rogers won their meeting in Adelaide in 2021.

Spain’s Paula Badosa and Russian Daria Kasatkina will square off in the other semi-final on Saturday.

