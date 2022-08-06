The Truth About Will Smith’s Relationship With His Oldest Son

Although it is his younger children — Jaden and Willow — who have more clout to their names, Will Smith actually had a lesser-known son in 1992 with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, to whom he was married from 1992 to 1995. Their son Trey was named after Will, as Trey’s birth name is Willard Carroll Smith III, per IMDb. Trey arguably made his first big break in 1998, when he starred in the music video for “Just the Two of Us,” a song co-written and performed by his father about the relationships between fathers and sons. The video also included Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was then pregnant with their son Jaden.

Trey then went on to appear in multiple episodes of “All of Us,” a sitcom created by Will and Jada, loosely based on their blended family. The eldest Smith son also has a good relationship with his stepmother, as she has even made heartwarming and public tributes to him on his birthdays. In 2021, she even called Trey her “bonus son.”

In 2019, Will also revealed that he used to shoot parodies of “The Matrix” called “The Treytrix” in which Trey had to defend his family from an evil Will, determined to kill him. He even shared an example of one of the videos on his Instagram page. However, despite their wholesome bonding, the relationship between the famous father-son duo has not always been so strong.