Tom Ford Introduces Eco-Friendly N.004 Timepiece

Tom Ford reminds us that sustainability can also be luxurious.

On Wednesday, the American fashion label officially released its N.004 Timepiece, marking the third installment of its Ocean Plastic Timepieces series. The Swiss-crafted design features a minimal 27mm x 48.5mm case with a stainless steel caseback plated in PVD. It also comes with the signature Tom Ford braided strap made from 100 percent ocean plastic, a 3 ATM rating, and two-hand quartz movement.

According to Tom Ford, none of the watches were made from virgin plastic or non-ocean bound plastic. The timepiece was developed and produced in partnership with suppliers who share a commitment to sustainability. Each purchase of the N.004 removes the equivalent of 35 bottles of plastic from the ocean.

“I love that by producing these timepieces we are helping clean up the ocean by removing plastic from the waters as well as permanently preventing more waste from ever going back into it,” Ford told WWD via email. “For every 1,000 Ocean Plastic Timepieces we produce, we permanently remove and prevent the equivalent of 35,000 bottles of plastic waste, which is equivalent to 490 pounds of plastic trash from entering the ocean.”

You can get a closer look at the N.004 watch in the images below. The model is currently available in black and white colorways for $995 at Tom Ford boutiques and website as well as select retailer around the world.