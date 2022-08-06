Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston

article

Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ABOUT PETS

In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie’s Yard, which is Yearwood’s nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.

Saturday’s drive was held from 12 to 2 p.m at the Kroger on Buffalo Speedway, where customers were encouraged to drop off pet food and supplies to help Harris County pets in need.

In addition to the donations, Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection would be donating 500 pounds of its eponymous dog food, which would be matched by Kroger. The event was held on the same day her husband, Garth Brooks would be performing his sold-out show at the NRG Stadium.

Folks who were unable to make the event are able to make online donations to Dotties Yard or to countypets.com