Two local vacation rental firms merge with John R. Wood Properties


Back row, L-R: Kelly Dickens, Sydney Hilderbrand, Angelo Celmo, Corey McCloskey, Ron Howard; Front row, L-R: Misty Tidwell, Lauren Turner

John R. Wood Properties today announced merger agreements with two vacation rental companies, Ft. Myers-based Resort Harbour Properties and Naples-based The Holiday Life. In April, the company also acquired a Pine Island-based vacation rental company. 

“Continued expansion of our presence in the high-end vacation rental market is a natural strategic evolution for John R. Wood Properties in our local area. These companies share our core values of legendary service and a respected code of ethics. Incorporating them into the John R. Wood Properties family will help agents realize a larger selection of listings for our clients while helping preserve our number-one market share in the Lee and Collier County market, and it’s a goal we have pursued for several years,” said Corey McCloskey, John R. Wood Properties Vice President of Operations. 



