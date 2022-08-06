Unforgotten’s Sunny Khan star pays sweet tribute to Nicola Walker ‘Obviously I miss her’

Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays Sunny Khan in the ITV flagship drama Unforgotten, revealed his feelings about the departure of his on-screen crime solving colleague Nicola Walker (DCI Cassie Stuart). Although the actor is excited for the new series and the new addition to the cast, he conceded there will be a loss to the popular show.

Unforgotten series five will return to ITV screens later in the year, potentially even in 2023.

For four series, fans have loved the bond between DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker).

But, after the fatal car crash last series, the detective duo came to a tragic end.

The next series will include a fresh face, and former EastEnders star Sanjeev discussed his feelings on his colleague’s departure.

Read More: The Sandman creators explain Constantine gender-swap