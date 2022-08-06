Unforgotten’s Sunny Khan star pays sweet tribute to Nicola Walker ‘Obviously I miss her’

Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays Sunny Khan in the ITV flagship drama Unforgotten, revealed his feelings about the departure of his on-screen crime solving colleague Nicola Walker (DCI Cassie Stuart). Although the actor is excited for the new series and the new addition to the cast, he conceded there will be a loss to the popular show.
Unforgotten series five will return to ITV screens later in the year, potentially even in 2023.
For four series, fans have loved the bond between DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker).
But, after the fatal car crash last series, the detective duo came to a tragic end.
The next series will include a fresh face, and former EastEnders star Sanjeev discussed his feelings on his colleague’s departure.
Discussing the future of the crime drama, he told the Metro: “Obviously I miss Nicola in terms of working with her.”
But the stars are still in touch, with Sanjeev explaining their close friendship off screen.
He added: “But, I’ve seen her three times over the last couple of months anyway, we’re still really, really close.”
After working together for four series, the pair clearly struck up a strong bond, as their characters solved murders around London.
Sanjeev has previously discussed his reaction to the news of Nicola’s departure.
Speaking to the Radio Times, he revealed the moment he was told of the TV bombshell.
“It was a shock,” the popular actor recalled.
He continued: “When I first heard, I had a very similar reaction to when I then read it in the script, and then a similar reaction again when we filmed it, which is I felt slightly sick.
The star added: “I mean, it’s a huge thing to do and so it made sense dramatically, but yeah, it’s very upsetting actually.”
