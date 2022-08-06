Categories
Who are you calling ‘tree hugger’? Saving forests is rooted in bloodshed and defiance


What does the term “tree hugger” mean?

Today in the West, it’s often used as a flippant pejorative (or worn as a badge of honour), but it stems from a story of stunning defiance and vicious bloodshed.

In 1730, a reported 363 Bishnoi people in India sacrificed their lives to stop their trees from being cut down, inadvertently laying the foundation for a strategy of peaceful resistance that has come to be used the world over.

The tale of the Bishnoi, and later the Chipko movement that it inspired, would even go on to provide a “beacon” during the early years of Australia’s environmental protest movement.



