Willow Smith Finally Addressed Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

You’ll remember that the incident occurred at the 2022 Oscars, when Chris Rock joked that Jada Pinkett-Smith could be in the next G.I. Jane movie because of her bald head.
Seeming to notice her painful reaction to the joke, Will got up from his seat, approached Chris, and smacked him across the face.
The incident quickly led to widespread scrutiny of the Smith family — but Willow said it didn’t “rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she explained in a recent Billboard interview.
“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest,” Willow added.
Her dad has also been apologetic about what happened since then. In a recent video shared on his YouTube, Will said that he has also reached out to Chris to apologize to him directly, but “the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk — and when he is, he will reach out.”
We’ll see what happens with them in the future!
