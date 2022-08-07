10 Greatest Covers Of Beatles Songs

Coming up to 60 years since the release of their debut album, the cultural cache of The Beatles shows no sign of diminishing. Between Peter Jackson’s exhaustive documentary and Paul McCartney’s Fab Four-heavy Glastonbury set, we’re still getting our money’s worth from the Liverpool four piece.

And this extends beyond fans and listeners to fellow musicians, too. In pop history there has seldom been a band or artist with close to The Beatles’ influence, and this can be heard most directly in the myriad performers who’ve jumped at the chance to have a crack at covering one of the band’s finest.

More so than any other band, there are covers of varying quality, with entire albums dedicated to Beatles retreads that prove imitation isn’t always the sincerest form of flattery.

When Beatles covers work, though, they can transcend the original material. The songs are so famous that they’re almost standards by now, allowing performers the freedom to put their own stamp on the songs, to reinvent them or just to pay tribute to The Beatles’ finest work. These tunes don’t just pay tribute to the originals but allow us to hear them in a whole new light.