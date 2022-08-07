40 Famous People Who Had Babies In 2022 (So Far)

The baby fever is hitting!
1.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra publicly announced that they’d had a baby via surrogate in January and her name is Malti Marie.
2.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their second baby together this past July, after publicly announcing the pregnancy in May.
4.
Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel welcomed their second baby in May, and they named her Rome after Shay’s grandmother Romaine.
5.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had their second daughter Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt earlier in May.
6.
Jordan Fisher and Ellie J. Woods welcomed their first baby together in June, his name is Riley William Fisher.
7.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had their second child Wolf Webster. They also revealed that after some thought, they’d probably change his name. Kylie said, “I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name,” but have yet to reveal the new name.
8.
Post Malone and his fiancée welcomed a baby girl back in May.
9.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney had their first baby together earlier this year.
10.
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn shared that they’d welcomed their second daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
11.
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin had twins and named them Malachi and Roman.
12.
Andy Cohen welcomed his second child Lucy Eve Cohen via surrogate back in April.
13.
Michael Cera and his wife had their first child together, and Amy Schumer accidentally announced the news before they did.
14.
Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge welcomed their first baby together and named him James Eugene Outerbridge, after Sarah’s dad, Eugene Levy.
15.
Darren Criss and Mia Swier welcomed a baby girl named Bluesy Belle Criss.
16.
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani had their second child via surrogate and named him Sebastian.
17.
Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley had their first baby together in June.
18.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan had their first baby and named him Parker James Scott.
19.
Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg had their second child together (and Michael’s third child overall).
20.
Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean had a baby boy earlier this year and named him Bowen Auguste Amell.
21.
Becca Tobin and Zach Martin welcomed a baby boy via surrogate and named him Rutherford “Ford” Thomas Martin.
22.
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian welcomed their second baby Ryden Caspian Paul.
23.
Eve and Maximillion Cooper had their first child together and named him Wilde Wolf.
24.
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi had their first baby together (Nick’s eighth child overall) and named him Legendary.
25.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed their second daughter Isabella James Statham.
26.
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney had their second child together (Michelle’s third child overall) and named her Willie Jacquet Carney, named after Patrick’s grandmother.
27.
Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater had their third child together back in June.
28.
Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten had their first baby in January, and they named her Sierra Mae.
29.
Julia Stiles and Preston Cook had their second baby together and named him Arlo.
30.
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy had their first baby together and named her Monaco.
31.
Heléne York and Bary Dunn welcomed a baby boy in June.
32.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood welcomed their first baby together and named him Zydn.
33.
Chris Carmack and Erin Slaver had their second child back in May and named her Cielle Estee Carmack.
34.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez welcomed a baby daughter named Bella Esmeralda. The couple also shared that Bella had a twin brother who died in April.
35.
Tyler and Jenna Joseph had their second child together and named her Junie Belle Joseph.
36.
Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley had their first baby together back in March.
37.
Beck Bennett and Jessy Hodges welcomed their first baby together in March.
38.
Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman had their first baby in January and named him Harrison Magnus Austin Payne.
39.
Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker welcomed their second child together in January.
40.
And finally, Elon Musk and Grimes surprised the world back in April by revealing they had a second child together and named her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.
