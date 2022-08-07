Amnesty International’s Ukraine chief resigns after report criticizes Kyiv

Comment on this story Comment

The head of Amnesty International in Ukraine said she was quitting her job after the human-rights organization issued a report that criticized Ukraine’s military, sparking backlash among Ukrainian officials who said it was unfairly blaming the victim in Russia’s war. Oksana Pokalchuk, who had led the organization’s efforts in Ukraine, said in a Facebook post announcing her resignation that it was “another loss that the war has cost me.”

She said that while she was proud of the work that Amnesty International did to highlight Russian war crimes, the report issued last week — which alleged that “Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians” — became a point of conflict between the staff in the Ukrainian office and the larger organization.

Pokalchuk said that the organization’s employees in Ukraine had pushed Amnesty International to allow the Ukrainian defense ministry to respond to the report’s findings before it was published, but that the organization gave Ukrainian officials “very little time to respond.”

“As a result of this, although unwillingly, the organization created material that sounded like support of Russian narratives,” she said. “Seeking to protect civilians, this study instead has become a tool of Russian propaganda.”

Amnesty International had said that “Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas, including in schools and hospitals.”

The organization said it had “found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching strikes from within populated residential areas as well as basing themselves in civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages in the regions.” The report also said the violations “in no way justify Russia’s indiscriminate attacks.”

“Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law,” Agnès Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, said in a statement accompanying the report. Callamard has previously said Russia was “breaching the sovereignty of Ukraine and challenging the global security architecture,” calling the invasion “the worst such catastrophe in recent European history.”

The report sparked sharp backlash from Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in remarks Saturday evening, criticized the “very eloquent silence” from Amnesty International on alleged Russian attacks on a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Zelensky said it “once again indicates the manipulative selectivity of this organization.”

Responding to Pokalchuk’s resignation, Callamard praised her “significant human rights successes,” adding: “We are sorry to hear that she is leaving the organization, but we respect her decision and wish her well.” The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Pokalchuk’s complaints.

Callamard tweeted Friday in response to the criticism, calling out “Ukrainian and Russian social media mobs and trolls” for attacking Amnesty’s investigations. “This is called war propaganda, disinformation, misinformation,” she wrote, saying the criticism wouldn’t “dent our impartiality” or “change the facts.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded, objecting to the “mobs and trolls” comment and saying that the report “distorts reality, draws false moral equivalence between the aggressor and the victim, and boosts Russia’s disinformation efforts.”

On Thursday, after the report was issued, Zelensky said Amnesty International was trying “to amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.”

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter that “people’s lives are the priority for Ukraine, that is why we are evacuating residents of front-line cities.” Regional and federal Ukrainian officials have throughout the war pushed for civilians to evacuate from cities where heavy fighting was occurring or expected to occur.