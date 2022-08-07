August Events at Naper Settlement – Positively Naperville

Naper Settlement presents the following events and programs during August 2022. Summer Admission & Hours will be Tuesday-Saturday from 10AM-4PM and Sunday from 1-4PM with general museum admission $12 for adults (13+), $10 for seniors (62+), and $8 for youth (4-12). Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4, and members receive complimentary admission. For more info about a specific event or program or to purchase museum admission tickets, visit www.NaperSettlement.org.

Unvarnished: Deed Scrubbing Workshop

Thurs., Aug. 4, 11, 18, & 25 • 2-2:30PM / Included in general admission

On January 1, 2022, a new state law allowing Illinois homeowners to remove racially or religiously restrictive covenants from their property deed for a small fee went into effect. These covenants, made illegal with the 1968 Fair Housing Act, are a legacy of housing discrimination. Join Naper Settlement’s Curator of Research to learn more about the history of racial covenants and the process put in place by the new law to remove them from housing deeds. A person does not need to be a homeowner or a Naperville resident to attend. The workshop will last about 30 minutes.

Downtown Naperville Architecture Walking Tour

Thurs., Aug. 4 & 25 • 5:30-6:30PM / $15/person

Learn about the important and interesting architecture from the 1800s to today that makes downtown Naperville a beautiful place to live, work, and play. The tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and covers about two miles. Pre-registration is required. Sales end Thursday at 12PM on each tour date. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.

Sundae Sunday

Sun., Aug. 7 • 1-4PM / Included in general admission

Join Naper Settlement for an ice cream treat that is sure to sweeten your Sunday! Ice cream is first come, first served while supplies last.

Town and Gown Walking Tour

Thurs, Aug. 11 • 5:30-6:30PM / $15/person

Explore the east side of downtown Naperville and learn about the ways the community developed along with North Central College. The tour lasts approximately 60 minutes and covers about two miles. Pre-registration is required. Sales end Thursday at 12PM on each tour date. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.

3rd Thursday Thinkers: Crayons

Thurs., Aug. 18 • 1PM / Included in general admission

Enjoy a special activity while learning about crayons. Participants will have a lot of fun coloring.

West Side Downtown Walking Tour

Thurs., Aug. 18 • 5:30-6:30PM / $15/person

Listen to stories from Naperville’s founding to the generosity of Caroline Martin Mitchell on a walking tour of the west side of downtown Naperville. The tour lasts approximately 60minutes and covers about two miles. Pre-registration is required. Sales end Thursday at 12 PM on each tour date. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.

Naper Nights Community Concert Series

Fri., Aug. 19 & Sat., Aug. 20 • 5-10PM / $20/adult (13+), $15/youth (4-12)

Get ready for a summertime tradition that features cold drinks, great food, and fabulous music! Naper Nights continues August 19 with a Bruce Springsteen tribute by Bruce in the USA and Louisiana party music by Hurricane Gumbo. August 20 will include an Eric Clapton tribute by Journeyman and a Steely Dan tribute by Brooklyn Charmers. Visit NaperNights.org for more information and tickets.

Genealogy Workshop

Sat., Aug. 20 • 10AM-12PM / $25/adult (16+)

Interested in learning more about your family’s history? Join Naper Settlement and genealogist Tina Beaird for an introductory workshop. The two-hour workshop will introduce you to the basics of genealogy research in local archives. Must be 16+ to participate. Pre-registration is required to attend.

Volunteer Open House

Tues., Aug. 30 • 6-8PM / Free to attend

Come and learn more about Naper Settlement’s volunteer opportunities at the museum’s Oktoberfest, All Hallow’s Eve, and Howlin’ at the Moon. The Volunteer Open House will include activities, including lawn games, an escape room, and a raffle. Light refreshments will be provided. For questions or more information, contact nsvolunteer@naperville.il.us.

